Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

12th Fail: When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Could Not Believe Vikrant Massey Is A Big Star

Vikrant Massey headlined 12th Fail which was based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
12th Fail
12th Fail | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12th Fail hit the big screen on October 27. The film premiered on OTT on December 29 and since then has been receiving a raging response from the audience. Days after the film’s release, a crew member from the project took to his Instagram account to share an anecdote from the film’s shoot. 

How Vidhu Vinod Chopra was fascinated by Vikrant Massey’s stardom 

Associate director, Jaskunwar Kohli took to his Instagram account on January 11 to share photos from the BTS of 12th Fail. He recalled a time when they were shooting in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar and a huge crowd thronged to have a look at Vikrant Massey. He recalled a conversation between the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey wherein the director was surprised by the star’s massive fan following. 

He shared a picture of the actor-director duo and wrote in the caption, “The conversation that took place here was something like this — VVC - “Yaar mujhe laga tujhe picture mein lunga toh aaram se Mukherjee Nagar mein shoot kar lunga. Lekin saala tu toh star nikla yaar! (I thought if I cast you then we’d be able to shoot in Mukherjee Nagar without any hassles, but you turned out to be an effin’ star!)”” 

12th Fail crew recalls using the shot in the film 

Further talking about the incident, Kohli noted that managing the crowd became a herculean task and so they ended up using the frenzy in the scene. He menmtioned, “VVC’s words and @vikrantmassey’s sheepish grin was a result of the thousands and thousands of people that flocked outside this location to watch the shooting of the film. VVC’s hopes of having a hassle-free shoot in Mukherjee Nagar were disrupted on Day 1 itself. Unable to clear the chaos, 1st AD @narulakunal1 smartly manipulated the crowd in a way that we ended up using this shot in the film (shown in slide 4).”

A glimpse of the crowd gathered to see Vikrant Massey | Image: Jaskunwar Kohli/Instagram 

Released on 27 October, 12th Fail is based on a true story that draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC exam. The film is a story that resonates with many Indians at an emotional level, going beyond the stress regarding studies. Apart from covering exam preparations, the movie also covers the struggles of all the aspirants, exploring the many personal problems that aspiring students face both at home as well as in their relationships during exam studies. This causes a lot of emotional problems for the students who more often than not end up quitting or entering a massive depression. 

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement