12th Fail: When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Could Not Believe Vikrant Massey Is A Big Star

12th Fail hit the big screen on October 27. The film premiered on OTT on December 29 and since then has been receiving a raging response from the audience. Days after the film’s release, a crew member from the project took to his Instagram account to share an anecdote from the film’s shoot.

How Vidhu Vinod Chopra was fascinated by Vikrant Massey’s stardom

Associate director, Jaskunwar Kohli took to his Instagram account on January 11 to share photos from the BTS of 12th Fail. He recalled a time when they were shooting in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar and a huge crowd thronged to have a look at Vikrant Massey. He recalled a conversation between the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey wherein the director was surprised by the star’s massive fan following.

He shared a picture of the actor-director duo and wrote in the caption, “The conversation that took place here was something like this — VVC - “Yaar mujhe laga tujhe picture mein lunga toh aaram se Mukherjee Nagar mein shoot kar lunga. Lekin saala tu toh star nikla yaar! (I thought if I cast you then we’d be able to shoot in Mukherjee Nagar without any hassles, but you turned out to be an effin’ star!)””

12th Fail crew recalls using the shot in the film

Further talking about the incident, Kohli noted that managing the crowd became a herculean task and so they ended up using the frenzy in the scene. He menmtioned, “VVC’s words and @vikrantmassey’s sheepish grin was a result of the thousands and thousands of people that flocked outside this location to watch the shooting of the film. VVC’s hopes of having a hassle-free shoot in Mukherjee Nagar were disrupted on Day 1 itself. Unable to clear the chaos, 1st AD @narulakunal1 smartly manipulated the crowd in a way that we ended up using this shot in the film (shown in slide 4).”

A glimpse of the crowd gathered to see Vikrant Massey | Image: Jaskunwar Kohli/Instagram

Released on 27 October, 12th Fail is based on a true story that draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC exam. The film is a story that resonates with many Indians at an emotional level, going beyond the stress regarding studies. Apart from covering exam preparations, the movie also covers the struggles of all the aspirants, exploring the many personal problems that aspiring students face both at home as well as in their relationships during exam studies. This causes a lot of emotional problems for the students who more often than not end up quitting or entering a massive depression.

