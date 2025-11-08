₹150 Crore To ₹350 Crore: How Bollywood's Biggest Multistarrer Witnessed 133% Budget Inflation Even Before It Went On The Floors

Multistarrers are a big pull at the box office and some of the biggest Indian films, including Ramayana, Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4, that have stoked fan anticipation have a big ensemble cast. However, Siddharth Anand's King seems to be bigger than most movies, both in terms of cast and scale. The first look of the action film has been unveiled recently and went viral. According to some reports, King is the remake of Leon The Professional, but it is not confirmed yet.

As per reports, King cast is as big as it gets. Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and more are part of the movie. Memes have also gone viral, with many wondering what roles will each of these actors play and the screen time each will be allotted. Another report has surfaced which suggests that King is one of the most expensive upcoming movies in Bollywood in the action genre. Interestingly, the film's budget went up by over 130% even before it went on the floors.

King is directed by Siddharth Anand | Image: X

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the initial budget of King was ₹150 crore. However, director Siddharth suggested some action scenes during pre-production that pushed the final budget of the film to over ₹350 crore. The additional budget will be allocated to filming the sequences on location and on especially built sets. The report further mentions that while the budget of King may seem huge on paper, its about 1/5th of what goes into making Hollywood films of a moderate scale.

"The film has six extraordinary action sequences, designed to perfection. Three of them are shot at real locations, while the balance three will be canned on the sets," a source shared. King will be released next year and marks the first theatrical release of Suhana Khan.