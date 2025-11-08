The Bengal Files Sets OTT Release Date, Know When And Where To Watch

The Bengal Files On OTT: Director Vivek Agnihotri's controversial and hit trilogy concluded with the release of The Bengal Files on September 5. The movie opened to mixed reviews and amid a political storm as it was banned in West Bengal by the state government. Now, The Bengal Files has concluded its theatrical run and is now set to stream online. Despite its predecessor The Kashmir Files being a blockbuster, The Bengal Files failed to recreate the box office magic of its prequel and collected under ₹25 crore worldwide. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee and Darshan Kumarr in the lead roles.

When and where to watch The Bengal Files on OTT?

The Bengal Files will be available for streaming on Zee5 from November 21, the makers shared in a post. The movie can be watched in Hindi on the platform. "The buried voices find their fire. Bengal’s boldest chapter is here to roar," the caption to the post shared by the streamer read.

Advertisement

The Bengal Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri | Image: X

Now, Vivek's Files trilogy, consisting of The Tashkent Files (2019), The Kashmir Files (2022) and The Bengal Files, can be watched on a single platform. All movies are said to based on true events, with alleged Hindu genocide at the center of narrative in The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files.

What is The Bengal Files about?

The Bengal Files delves into the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, in particular August 16, 1946. Known as Direct Action Day, it was called by the Muslim League to demand the creation of Pakistan. In Kolkata, the call morphed into a massacre. As per reports, in just 48 hours, over 40,000 Hindus were slaughtered. Homes were torched, women violated and entire families erased.