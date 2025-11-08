Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy: Estatic 'Dada' Sham Kaushal's First Reaction, 'Bhagwan Ki Meherbani Sabse Junior Kaushal Pe Bani Rahe'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy on November 7. Fans, friends and followers took to the comment section of their official announcement to share congratulations to the new parents. Now, Vicky Kaushal's father and new grandfather, Sham Kaushal, took to his Instagram account to react to Vicky and Katrina welcoming a baby boy.

Sham Kaushal reacts after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome a baby boy

On November 8, Sham Kaushal took to his Instagram account to share his reaction to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcoming their baby boy. The text in the post read, “Shukariya Rab Da…Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai (Thank you, Lord... Since yesterday, I’ve been thanking God for being so kind and generous to my family, but no amount of gratitude feels enough for His blessings).”

“God is and has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed hain. So So happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha (May His blessings always remain on my children and the youngest Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel so blessed. I’m overjoyed to become a grandfather. May God bless everyone. Rab Rakha).”



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announce arrival of baby boy

On November 7, in a joint post, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son, leaving fans and their friends joyous. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read.



