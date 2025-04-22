₹30 Crore For Jr NTR, A Few Thousands For His Body Double? Stunt Man Turns Down War 2, Calls Bollywood Worse Than Tollywood

Devara actor Jr NTR’s body double Eeshwar Harris has claimed that he turned down the opportunity to shoot War 2 due to the shockingly low remuneration he was offered for the film. He also called out the Hindi film industry for paying him less and compared it with Tollywood, where he said he was paid better. Harris has worked as Jr NTR's body double in RRR and some scenes for the latter in Rajamouli's period action epic. However, he refused to do War 2.

Harris said that he did not work in War 2 as he thought that the production "would not even cover his travel costs". He shared that the quoted fees for the three-day shoot was only enough to cover his travel charges. It means that Harris was probably offered a few thousand to perform stunts in War 2.

War 2 will release on Independence Day 2025 | Image: X

“Recently, I was asked if I would like to work in War 2. I did not do it because of the remuneration. They asked me to come to Mumbai on the next flight I could get. But the remuneration was so low, they probably wouldn’t even cover my flight charges,” he told Mana Stars.

Harris also called out the Hindi film industry, claiming that he was offered better money in the Telugu film industry. “Bollywood is worse than us; I’m getting paid better than that here (in Hyderabad and Tollywood). You have such high budgets; you should be paying better. I was asked to work for three days, but I turned it down because it’s barely enough to cover my travel,” he claimed.

War 2 budget and Jr NTR's reported fees

War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan , Jr NTR and Kiara Advani is directed by Ayan Mukerji. After Brahmastra, this is the director's next big-budget project. Reportedly, Jr NTR takes home anywhere around ₹50 crore-₹100 crore for a movie in the South. However, for War 2, he will be paid ₹30 crore.