Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar Starrer Spells Doom For Sunny Deol's Jaat

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar , R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama is doing well at the box office. After minting close to ₹5 crore on Monday, with a 60% decline in its figures from a triumphant Easter Sunday, the film is looking to deliver another steady day at the ticket window on April 22, with collections similar to what were on Monday.

Akshay Kumar and Madhavan star in Kesari 2 | Image: X

Akshay's Kesari 2 is making the most of the positive word of mouth

Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 has managed to hold well during the weekdays. Since the reviews of the film were positive, even though the decline in the biz impacted the collection, the numbers over the week have fared better than other Hindi releases this year (Sky Force, Deva and Jaat). On Tuesday, the film minted ₹1.90 crore by 6 pm, which was similar to what the film collected on its first Monday.

Kesari 2 released on April 18 | Image: X

If the occupancy remains similar to what it was on April 21, Kesari 2 will collect ₹5 crore or more on Tuesday, taking its total in five days closer to ₹40 crore. It then might cross the ₹50 crore mark before the second weekend begins and Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero releases.

Jaat collections decline

Kesari 2 biz has been affected by Sunny Deol's Jaat. However, the former has now taken a clear lead over the action film. On Tuesday, while the biz of Kesari remained steady, Jaat's declined and is expected to be below the ₹2 crore mark. It's also worth noting that Kesari 2 has had a fairly limited release. It opened in approximately 1,000 cinemas across India, with the release strategy focusing on multiplexes and premium single screens.