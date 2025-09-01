4 Years After Jee Le Zaraa Announcement, Farhan Akhtar Confirms Putting Film On 'Back Burner', Hints At Major Casting Changes

Announced in 2021, Jee Le Zaraa was one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies. By the makers of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the first look of the film confirmed that it would revolve around a road trip embarked by three friends played by - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. However, no updates on the film led to disappointment among fans. Years after the announcement, the director Farhan Akhtar has given an update on Jee Le Zaraa.

Is Jee Le Zaraa shelved?

Farhan Akhtar recently appeared on the ‘Our Stupid Reactions’ podcast, where he was asked about Jee Le Zaraa. When asked if the film has been put off, the filmmaker shared, “I would hate to say it is shelved. What I will say is that it has been put on the back burner. The film will happen, I don't know when, but it's too delicious a script. So much work has already been done on it. I have finished location scouts, and I have recorded music. It's a matter of time before we get back and do it again.”



Also Read: Aish-Aaradhya Visit Ganpati Pandal While Akshay, Ranbir Perform Visarjan

The director also hinted that Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif might not feature in the movie. He added, "I cannot comment on the cast on that anymore, because I don't know when it will be (made). But the film will happen."

Actor's dates become the big hold up for Jee Le Zaraa?