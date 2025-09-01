Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Concudes First Weekend With Healthy Biz Despite Ganeshotsav

Param Sundari Box Office Collection: The release of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's starrer rom-com coincided with the Ganpati celebrations across the nation. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie has concluded its first weekend with decent business. However, the bigger test here is whether or not Param Sundari can offer respite to lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, who have been in desperate search of a hit for years.

Param Sundari ends weekend run with less than ₹30 crore

Param Sundari opened to a lukewarm ₹7.25 crore in India. The movie witnessed a significant jump in collections in the subsequent days. On Saturday, the movie raked in ₹9.25 crore, while on Sunday it collected ₹10.25 crore.

As per Sacnilk, Param Sundari has amassed a total of ₹ 26.75 Cr at the domestic box office. A report in Box Office India suggests that the movie's business was slightly hit because cinegoers, especially in Maharashtra, were busy with the Ganesh Chaturti festivities. The 10-day festival not only keeps devotees occupied, but also makes commuting to and from the cinema halls challenging. Sacnilk reports that Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's starrer is running in Mumbai with just 19% occupancy. As per trade expert Sumit Kadel, the film has held well at the box office until now and can emerge as a success if the collection remains over ₹4 crore on Monday.



Param Sundari budget and OTT release

While there is no official confirmation on the budget, a report in Filmibeat suggests that Param Sundari is mounted on a budget of ₹40 to ₹50 crores. The movie sparked comparisons with Chennai Express and 2 States upon the release of the trailer. However, following its big screen debut, Param Sundari has received positive word of mouth.



