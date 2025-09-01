Videos: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan Seek Blessings At Ganpati Pandal While Ranbir Kapoor With Mother Neetu Kapoor And Akshay Kumar On Set Of Haiwaan Perform Ganesh Virajan

Ganeshotsav festivities have taken over Mumbaikars with late-night pandal darshan and extravagant visarjan processions becoming the new normal. As the city is gripped with the Ganpati celebrations, Bollywood celebrities are not far left behind. Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Akshay Kumar participated in the ongoing Ganesh festivities, and their photos and videos are now viral on social media.

Aishwarya Rai visits GSB Ganpati pandal with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai visits the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Ganeshotsav pandal every year. Keeping up with her annual tradition, the actress, along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, sought the blessings of the divine on the occasion of Ganeshotsav. Videos from the premises show Aishwarya and Aaradhya making their way through the crowds for the darshan. Dressed in white, Aishwarya greeted fans and posed for the shutterbugs at the pandal. A young Aaradhya charmed in a bright mustard-yellow kurta set.

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa



On the fifth day of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor bid goodbye to Bappa. In videos captured by paparazzi, Ranbir was seen carrying Lord Ganesha's idol as he stepped out of the car, while Neetu Kapoor walked by his side. The two were seen dressed in traditional outfits for the occasion. Ranbir looked dapper in a blue kurta and white pyjama, while Neetu looked graceful in a white ethnic suit. They were also seen chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as they offered prayers before visarjan. The duo was also seen folding their hands and performing aarti before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. Ranbir's wife and actress Alia Bhatt, along with other family members, remained missing.



Akshay Kumar performs Ganesh Visarjan on the set of Haiwaan

Akshay Kumar is away from Mumbai amid the ongoing Ganpati festivities, but he still performed traditions and rituals. The actor has been shooting for the Priyadarshan film, Haiwaan, in Kochi. In an intimate celebration, Akshay Kumar performed Ganesh aarti and performed puja before the Ganpati visarjan.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor up the glam quotient on Ganeshostav