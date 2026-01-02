5 Movies Akshaye Khanna Missed Out On That Became Blockbusters

Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the success of his recent blockbuster hit Dhurandhar. Before the spy thriller became a box office juggernaut in 2025, the actor featured in a raw and powerful role in Chhaava. Akshaye has not only become the most viral Indian actor the year gone by but also 2025's highest grossing star. While his performances in movies are now being celebrated, bringing into the limelight back his old movies too, Akshaye for one reason or the other has also lost out on several good projects in the past.

Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan shared that Amol Gupte wanted him to speak to Akshaye on his behalf for a movie he was planning to make with the Dhurandhar star in the late 2000s. When Aamir heard the script, he insisted on featuring in it. The movie was Taare Zameen Par, which not only became a cult classic but also marked Aamir's directorial debut.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan's role in Taare Zameen Par was written with AKshaye Khanna in mind | Image: X

Parineeta

It is said that Akshaye was the first choice to essay the complex and deep Shekhar Rai in director Pradeep Sarkar's Parineeta. However, eventually, the makers cast Saif Ali Khan in the role and he delivered an devoted performance in the movie that fans enjoy even today.

Akshaye was reportedly eyed for Shekhar's role in Parineeta | Image: X

Khakee

In Rajukmar Santoshi's crime thriller Khakee (2004), Akshaye was reportedly offered the role of cop Ashwin Gupte. It is said that due to creative differences, Akshaye exited the project which made way for Tusshar Kapoor to play the role.

Advertisement

Akshaye was reportedly approached to play a cop in Khakee | Image: X

Zinda

Sanjay Gupta's Hindi remake of the the classic Korean thriller Oldboy, Zinda was reportedly offered to Akshaye Khanna. However, due to financial disagreements, he refused to be part of the movie. The role of the antagonist eventually went to John Abraham.

After Akshaye turned down Zinda, the role went to John Abraham | Image: X

Kaante