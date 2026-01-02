Sonu Nigam Saved The Song: Ghar Kab Aaoge From Border 2 Receives Mixed Reviews, Arijit Singh Disappoints Fans

Singer Sonu Nigam and the lead cast of the upcoming film Border 2 launched the song Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer in the presence of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers. Sonu's soulful voice echoed in the Tanot area of Jaisalmer near the India-Pakistan border. The song from the original 1997 film has remained a timeless hit and the makers roped in the best voices in the current generation - Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh - to recreate Sandese Aate Hain. Original singers Sonu and Roop Kumar Rathod have been retained in the new version. However, while many parts stuck with the listeners and took them on a nostalgic ride, all in all the track received mixed reviews, with many commenting that the recreated version "fails to match the aura" of the original song.

Ghar Kab Aaoge is also possibly one of the few songs in which Arijit Singh has not been able to impress his listeners. Netizens shared that he is overutilised in Bollywood and features in every other song. Some listeners also praised Diljit's vocals for lifting the song with his powerful vocals.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh | Image: X

"Song seems fine. Not as good as the original one. Honestly, dont think Vishal Mishra and Arijit Singh suit this song (sic), commented a social media user. Another one noted, "Just heard the song. It’s good but has nothing on the original (sic)."

What Sonu Nigam said about Ghar Kab Aaoge song from Border 2

Sonu Nigam called Ghar Kab Aaoge song launch an "emotional day". While talking to the media, he said, "It is an emotional day because we will be singing the song today, which we sang 30 years ago."

