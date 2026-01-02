120 Bahadur On OTT: Farhan Akhtar's War Drama Lands On Streaming After Box Office Failure

120 Bahadur On OTT: Farhan Akhtar fronted war drama 120 Bahadur released on November 21 in cinema halls. The movie takes inspiration from a vital chapter in India's history and recreates the Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 Sino-Indian War. After completing its theatrical run, the movie is now streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch 120 Bahadur on OTT?

Prime Video has started streaming 120 Bahadur in India. The movie has premiered on OTT ahead of the 8-week window that Hindi movies have to adhere to after their theatrical release. This is because 120 Bahadur has premiered on digital at a rental cost and is not available to app subscribers for free.

Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in 120 Bahadur | Image: X

Currently, those wishing to watch the movie will have to pay an additional cost of ₹349. In two weeks from now, i.e. by January 16, 120 Bahadur is expected to be available for Prime Video subscribers at no additional cost.

What is the story of 120 Bahadur?

A story of incredible valour, brotherhood and sacrifice, Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati brings to the screens the incredible untold saga of 120 Indian soldiers who were martyred during the 1962 Indo-China War. Major Bhati had his troops stood their ground against thousands of Chinese soldiers to protect Rezang La point located at the south-eastern ridge of the Chushul Valley. The Indian troops were cut off from reinforcements and the communication lines were severed. The 120 Indian brave hearts fought till the very last man and the very last bullet, ensuring not an inch of Indian soil fell into enemy hands. Months later, the bodies of martyred Indian soldiers were discovered frozen in ice.