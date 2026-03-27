Jailer 2: Did Nelson Dilipkumar Compromise The Soul Of Rajinikanth Starrer? Corrective Measures Underway

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is gearing up to be one of the biggest Indian films this year. Director Nelson Dilipkumar has assembled a pan-India cast for the sequel and the hype surrounding this upcoming action comedy is sky high. Apart from returning star cast of Rajinikanth, Shivarajkumar and Mohanlal, additional cameos in part 2 are of Vijay Sethupathi, Nora Fatehi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and SJ Suryah. Unconfirmed reports have suggested that Shah Rukh Khan and Nandamuri Balakrishna may also appear in pivotal roles in Jailer 2.

Nelson and team have shot for Jailer 2 all through 2025 to make it an unforgettable cinematic extravaganza. As post production is underway, it has been reported that Rajinikanth will reshoot some key action sequences. As per Bollywood Hungama, this is being done to make these scenes look more realistic and less larger-than-life, something fans expect from a movie starring Thalaivar.

“The FX-generated flips and somersaults, landing on 10 goons from outer space, is no longer the need of the hour. The audience wants the action to be more real. Rajini sir is doing just that,” a source close to the project informed.

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Jailer 2 is expected to release on the Independence Day weekend this year | Image: X

However, Jailer (2023) became a big commercial success because it did away the unrealistic action scenes that Rajinikanth usually does in his movies. In fact, Nelson himself confirmed that he was advised against using the Tamil star's salt and pepper look in the movie as fans would not accept this onscreen persona of his. However, Nelson paid no heed to critics and went ahead with the a slightly older look Rajinikanth as Muthuvel 'Tiger' Pandian, and it landed. With action sequences too, not only did the director exercise restrain with VFX but also made action blocks look more realistic. Rajini, instead of fending off against hundreds of goons, leaned into his aura and dynamic screen presence to deliver the now-iconic character of Muthuvel Pandian.

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