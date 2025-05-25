7 Years Between Ajay Devgn's Raid And Its Sequel, Director Rajkumar Gupta Says He Won't Make Third Part Until...

Raid 2 is currently running in cinema halls and has minted over ₹160 crore in India, emerging as a hit. The movie is said to have been made on a budget of around ₹50 crore and is already running into profits. Raid released in 2018 and was an instant hit. The franchise follows the story of an honest IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), who goes after powerful people and conducts income-tax raids to unearth black money. Set in 1981 Lucknow, the film was based on a real-life case and followed Amay's high-stakes raid on corrupt politician Rameshwar Singh (Saurabh Shukla).

Seven years on, director Rajkumar Gupta came out with the second part, titled Raid 2. In the sequel, Amay returns for his 75th raid, this time targeting Dada Manohar Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), a respected politician in Bhoj, Rajasthan. Raid 2 ends with a hint at a third installment as Rameshwar proposes an alliance with Dada Bhai inside prison. Asked about the plans for a third part, Rajkumar said he won’t make it until he has a story to tell.

Raid 2 released on May 1 | Image: X

“When it happens, one would know about it. Nothing can be pre-planned right now. I want to live in the moment and let Raid 2 get out of my system. This world is so interesting... Part one and part two has a natural progression into part three. But the right story has to come along for that to happen,” he told PTI in an interview.