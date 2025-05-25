All Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Stars Who Are In MCU, We Bet You Won't Be Able To Name All

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is running in cinema halls worldwide now. The Tom Cruise starrer released in India on May 17, six days before its international release, and has done good business here. The movie includes a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Mariela Garriga, Shea Whigham and more.

It is not surprising for the MI franchise actors to cross over into other movie universes. The Mission: Impossible series stars have also extensively featured in MCU movies. In fact, a long-standing rumour suggests that Cruise was eyed by Marvel Studios to feature as Tony Stark aka Iron-Man back when the franchise kicked-off with Iron-Man (2008). Eventually, the role went to Robert Downey Jr, who not only immortalised the character but also became the highest-paid actor in the long-standing film franchise. Some still speculate that Cruise may be brought into the MCU in some way or the other.

Meanwhile, the MI franchise still has plenty actors who feature in the MCU, even if it's not Cruise. As many as eight actors who feature in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning are in the MCU.

(L to R) Angela Bassett, Katy M O'Brian and Hayley Atwell feature in MCU | Image: X

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter (Captain America)

Pom Klementieff as Mantis (Guardians Of The Galaxy and Avengers)

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda (Black Panther)

Ving Rhames as Charlie 27 (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2)

Janet McTeer as Alisa Jones (Jessica Jones)

Katy M O'Brian as Jentorra (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania)

Stephen Oyoung as Einherjar Guard (Thor)

Mark Gatis as Ted Gilbert (The Fantastic Four: First Steps)