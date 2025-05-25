War 2: ₹100 Crore Locked For Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan Starrer After Power-Packed Teaser Makes Waves In South Markets

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 is all set to release in cinema halls on August 14. The sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe has stoked major fan anticipation with its teaser reveal on May 20. While Hrithik returns as Kabir in the sequel to the 2019 release, Jr NTR and Kiara are the new entrants to the action series.

Since the buzz surrounding the movie is rising, distributors in the South are hankering to secure the theatrical distribution rights of War 2. According to the report by Pinkvilla, Yash Raj Films has received offers in the range of ₹100 crore for the Telugu states. It has got Non-Refundable Advance (NRA) aka MG offers from distributors like Mythri Movie Makers, Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Sithara Entertainment, and Asian Cinema, among other independent buyers.

Also read: All Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Stars Who Are In MCU

Reportedly, YRF has received the biggest offer from Asian Cinemas, which has presented a ₹100 crore deal for War 2 for the Telugu states for the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions. Sithara Entertainment is offering to pay ₹80 crore. The presence of superstar Jr NTR, who makes his Bollywood debut with War 2, has led to a huge interest in the movie in the Telugu states. Kiara is also a known name among South moviegoers. It could be that War 2 may open the doors for the franchise in a whole new and untapped market.

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan will face-off in War 2 | Image: X