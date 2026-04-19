A Dhurandhar Moment! 'Major Iqbal' Arjun Rampal Supports Preity Zinta At PBKS Vs LSG Clash In IPL 2026, Fans Love Their Reunion

Celebrity sightings are not uncommon at the IPL. Some of the teams are owned by actors and their Bollywood colleagues often show up for support in the stands. At the match between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants in Chandigarh, Arjun Rampal was snapped in the stands alongside Preity Zinta, the owner of PBKS. After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the appreciation Arjun has received for his villainous turn as Major Iqbal, his public spottings are going viral, and the T20 match on Sunday (April 19) was another such occasion.

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Arjun Rampal was spotted in Chandigarh for an IPL match | Image: X

Arjun sat alongside Preity in the stands. To show his support for the home team, Arjun even wore a red polo T-shirt. He paired it with black trousers. Mid-match, as the camera panned towards Arjun and he appeared on the screens, fans cheered loudly. Arjun and Preity have worked together on the 2002 movie Dil Hai Tumhaara, in which they played a couple onscreen. As they reunited in the stands at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Chandigarh, fond memories were revisited even as fans wished for another collaboration.

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Arjun and Preity have been industry friends for long | Image: X