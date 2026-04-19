Astrology Prediction About Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Divorce Brutally Trolled After Couple Announces 2nd Pregnancy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple's pregnancy announcement comes after fans questioned Deepika's silence on social media over the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, featuring Ranveer. While rift rumours between the actor couple are not new, several social media handles have been speculating on their divorce for long. DeepVeer silenced the negativity around their relationship as they announced their pregnancy on April 19.

On X, a post shared by Arrush Adityadev, an astrologer and stock market trader, has invited heavy trolling. Arrush had mentioned his post, dated April 9, that Deepika and Ranveer were on the verge of separation and would split between June and September this year. "Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may think of separation between June 1 and September 3, 2026," he wrote.

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On April 13, by the time his post had been circulated widely online, Arrush shared another message claiming to be the first person to make a prediction about DeepVeer's failed marriage and divorce. After Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy, Arrush is facing criticism for making "utterly wrong predictions" about celebs. Some claimed that such posts are shared by trolls to amplify their social media reach.

With DeepVeer going stronger than ever in their relationship and another child coming their way, Arrush's prediction about Deepika and Ranveer's marriage stands as a verified hoax and nothing more. During an interaction with his X followers, Arrush also mentioned, "Deepika might be doing well. Basically Astrologically they are not getting along as planetary support is missing (sic)."

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Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child in September 2024 | Image: X