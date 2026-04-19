Deepika Padukone's Pregnancy Worries Allu Arjun Fans - Here's Why

Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles, which featured their first daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.



Several celebrities went on to congratulate the couple in the comment section, including Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While congratulations poured in from all corners for the expecting couple, Allu Arjun fans expressed their worry on social media.

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Deepika and Ranveer shared a picture of their daughter Dua announcing their second pregnancy | Image: X

Allu Arjun's next after the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rule (2024) is Atlee's directorial Raaka. It is a pan-India fantasy action drama, which features Deepika as the leading lady. After Deepika shot for a cameo in Atlee's Jawan, she bagged the leading role opposite Allu Arjun in this biggie, backed by Sun Pictures. The film has been shooting steadily and is expected to release sometime next year.

With Deepika announcing her second pregnancy, Allu Arjun fans are worried about a potential delay in the shooting and the release of Raaka. Many are wondering how the team will work its schedule around Deepika's pregnancy. Some said that the makers might wait for the Piku actress to resume shooting for Raaka while others mentioned that the team might film with other stars during this time. Rumours also hint that Allu Arjun may shift base from Hyderabad to Mumbai for the coming years due to the shooting of Raaka.

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