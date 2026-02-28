A Third Player Enters Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Box Office Clash On Eid 2026

This Eid is setting up the perfect clash between the biggest movies of the year. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash starrer Toxic will both release on March 19, coinciding with Eid. Cinema halls are expecting a massive footfall upon the release of both films. The clash has been popularly dubbed as Dhuroxic, India's very own ‘Barbenheimer’.

While the clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic is high voltage enough, there seems to be an entry of a third player in the mix. The movies are hitting the big screens on March 19, a week before the reported beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. While the official announcement of the same is yet to be made, reports suggest that the highly anticiapted league will commence on March 28.

If true, the business of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic might both witness a slight dent in their second week of theatrical run. The IPL matches have historically drawn massive crowds of fans, both in the stadium and on streaming platforms. Cricket lovers might opt for the matches over the movies. Since there are daily matches, the business of Dhuroxic might take a hit after getting a free run in the first 10 days of release.



Additionally, fans have also argued that the movies will likely receive an ‘A’ certificate, which will restrict the family audience. Additionally, the high ticket price of the movie due to the hype around it might also drive cricket fans away from the big screens. However, the other side has argued that the anticipation and buzz around Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic is massive and nothing can stop cinegoers from watching the movies on the big screens.



