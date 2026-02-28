Updated 28 February 2026 at 09:29 IST
Alia Bhatt Questions Trolls Over Backlash For Her 'Gone Girl' Answer At BAFTA: Why Is It Being Talked About So Much?
Alia Bhatt recently made her debut at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). A moment from the award ceremony went viral on social media, inviting major backlash for the actress.
Alia Bhatt attended the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) last week. Interacting with the media at the red carpet, the actress mentioned her favourite movie with an impressive plot twist. The actress's answer invited severe backlash her way on social media. Days after the event, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has questioned the trolls.
Alia Bhatt has this to say to those trolling her for her BAFTA answer
Alia addressed the chatter that followed a short interview moment from the 79th British Academy Film Awards, where she appeared as a presenter. The Raazi actress had taken the global stage at BAFTA to present the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. In a now-viral clip, Alia was asked to name a film with the biggest plot twist. After a brief pause, the actress answered Gone Girl. Her hesitation soon led to mixed reactions on social media. Some felt her response was natural; others read too much into her expressions and body language.
Alia later reacted to the buzz in a conversation with fashion commentator Diet Sabya. She questioned why the moment became such a big issue and said, "Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expression?"Explaining what happened during the interview, Alia shared what was going on in her mind at that time. She said, "So basically I really think it is the best twist, but I have not liked watching it in... when did it release? 10 years ago? So I have not watched it after that.""So when she was like, 'that monologue,' I was like 'haan' (yes) and I was going back in my head that oh ya, 'that monologue, correct correct correct' and she was mentioned cleaning the floor and I was like like 'haan' (yes) so I was like going back in time and I guess that's what you saw. I am a cool girl. I am a sweet girl. But I could be... total... I mean, I can be like... I am sweeter than I am cool. Actually, I don't think I am cool. I am an uncool girl, my sister would say that," she added.
