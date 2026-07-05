A Wicked Move That Fans Will Love! Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Lock This Title For Comedy Movie After Haiwaan

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan reunited after over 15 years in Bhooth Bangla this year. The horror comedy was a hit at the box office and grossed over ₹270 crore worldwide. The movie is now streaming on Netflix. The hit actor-director duo has another release lined up for later this year. Titled Haiwaan, Saif Ali Khan joins Akshay in this Priyadarshan directorial. The director was also attached to helm the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, but he has left the project citing legal issues.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are working on their 9th movie together after Haiwaan | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan has confirmed that he is working on another film with Akshay. After Haiwaan, the yet untitled project would mark the director's ninth movie with the Welcome To The Jungle star. An interesting update about the upcoming movie has now surfaced.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Akshay-Priyadarshan film has been titled Wicked Sunny. Interestingly, Wicked Sunny is the name of the theme that plays during Akshay’s scenes in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The song and Akshay's character in the movie have acquired cult status over time.

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The report mentioned, “Wicked Sunny will feature Akshay Kumar in a wacky comic avatar, distinctly different from the characters he has played in recent comic capers such as Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. Fans are going to have a blast watching Akshay go all-out. Moreover, the title is only going to further enhance the hype surrounding the film.” The project will be produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. It is expected to go on floors in December 2026 and is likely to release in 2027.

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