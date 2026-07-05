Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Actor's Children Ira Khan, Junaid Khan Arrive, Couple To Tie The Knot Soon
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: The Lagaan actor is all set to tie the knot for the third time. The couple had earlier confirmed that the ceremony would be an intimate affair with only select friends and family members of the bride and groom in attendance.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Live: The popular Bollywood actor will tie the knot for the third time on Sunday, July 5. The actor's Pali Hill home became the venue of the couple's nuptials. The wedding will be an intimate affair and will be held at his residence in the presence of close family members and friends.
"Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai. Ghar par hi kar rahe hain, dono families ke saath. Bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye. Sabki duayein aur blessings chahenge. Prarthana karein ki hum khush rahein aur humara safar achha rahe (Yes, I am getting married on July 5th, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone's prayers and blessings; please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead)," Aamir shared with the media earlier this week.
Live Blog
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding News: Guests began to arrive at the actor's Pali Hill residence around noon on Sunday. Lagaan director Ashutosh Gawarikar, along with his wife, was among the first to arrive at the wedding venue amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Others who have collaborated with the actor in the past are also likely to attend the wedding.
Earlier, a video of the preparations for the big day went viral. Flowers, furniture and other wedding-related things were seen getting ferried in at Aamir Khan's residence. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.
Former Cricketer Irfan Pathan Joins Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's Wedding Festivities
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who shares a close friendship with Aamir Khan, was also seen arriving at his residence, where the actor will exchange vows with Gauri Spratt later today.
Flowers, Furniture And More Arrive For Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's Monsoon Wedding
Paparazzi videos from outside Aamir Khan's residence have been doing the rounds since this morning. Wedding organisers were spotted carrying elaborate flower bouquets and furniture inside the venue where Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will exchange vows later today.
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Junaid Khan Arrives At Father Aamir Khan's Wedding Festivities
Junaid Khan was spotted exiting his car to join the wedding festivities of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt. He donned a traditional Indian attire for the wedding ceremony.
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Raj Thackeray Joins Festivities
Politician Raj Thackeray was seen arriving at the residence of Aamir Khan on Sunday afternoon. The actor is all set to tie the knot with Gauri Spratt today.
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Ahead of Wedding, Know The Age Difference Between Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan was born on March 14, 1965 and turned 60 this year. As per reports, Gauri was born on August 21, 1978, and is currently 46 years old. There is a 14-year age difference between the couple.
Shaadi Mujhe Shobha Nahi Degi: When Aamir Khan Shunned Marriage Possibility
Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt as his new partner on the ocassion of his 60th birthday. When asked about whether he would be open to getting married again, the Lagaan actor shut down the possibility at the time. As quoted by the media, when pressed about his third marriage, Aamir responded, "See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Now getting married at 60 wouldn't suit me). But let's see." However, his wedding today is a long departure from his earlier stance.
Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ira, Greets Paps Happily As She Arrives At His Wedding
Aamir Khan's daugther, Ira, along with her husband, also arrived at the actor's wedding with Gauri Spratt. She could be seen greeting the paparazzi warmly as she entered the wedding venue.
Who Is Aamir Khan's Wife-to-be Gauri Spratt?
Aamir made his relationship with Gauri Spratt public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year, introducing her to the media. Since then, the couple has been spotted together publically multiple times.
Read More: Who Is Aamir Khan's Wife-To-Be Gauri Spratt?
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt To Tie The Knot In Monsoon Wedding
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding comes as Mumbai grapples with weather warnings. An intense monsoon downpour has thrown India's financial capital into total disarray. Amid the worsening weather conditions, guests were seen arriving at the actor's Mumbai residence.
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Mukesh Ambani Arrives To Attend
Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani arrives at the residence of actor Aamir Khan. Actor Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are getting married today at the actor's Mumbai home.
Ashutosh Gawariker and Wife Arrive At Aamir Khan's Wedding
Lagaan Director and actor Ashutosh Gowariker arrives at the residence of actor Aamir Khan. His wife accompanied him.
Preparations Underway At Aamir Khan's Pali Hill Residence Ahead Of Wedding
On July 4, a day before the wedding ceremony of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt, the actor's residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill was seen decked up. Paparazzi members have shared visuals from outside the actor's home, which is also where the couple will tie the knot.
Aamir Khan Confirms Wedding With Gauri Spratt Will Be An Intimate Affair
On Thursday, while speaking to the media at the screening of Pritam and Pedro in Mumbai, Aamir Khan confirmed that he will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5. "Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai. Ghar par hi kar rahe hain, dono families ke saath. Bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye. Sabki duayein aur blessings chahenge. Prarthana karein ki hum khush rahein aur humara safar achha rahe (Yes, I am getting married on July 5th, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone's prayers and blessings; please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead)," he shared.
Aamir Khan Readies To Wed For The 3rd Time
Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.
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