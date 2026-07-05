Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Actor's Children Ira Khan, Junaid Khan Arrive, Couple To Tie The Knot Soon

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Updates: Live | Image: Republic

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding Live: The popular Bollywood actor will tie the knot for the third time on Sunday, July 5. The actor's Pali Hill home became the venue of the couple's nuptials. The wedding will be an intimate affair and will be held at his residence in the presence of close family members and friends.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will wed on July 5 in Mumbai | Image: X





"Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai. Ghar par hi kar rahe hain, dono families ke saath. Bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye. Sabki duayein aur blessings chahenge. Prarthana karein ki hum khush rahein aur humara safar achha rahe (Yes, I am getting married on July 5th, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone's prayers and blessings; please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead)," Aamir shared with the media earlier this week.