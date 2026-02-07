Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh Broke Law During Jiaganj Meetup? Celebs Accused Of 'Pressurising' Govt College Guard To Enter Premises 'Illegally' Late At Night

A few days ago, Aamir Khan met singer Arijit Singh at his ancestral home in Jiaganj in Murshidabad district. His visit to the singer’s home came shortly after Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing. While Arijit may not be taking up more singing assignments in Bollywood, his songs will continue to feature in movies till 2027. Even as Arijit and Aamir's meetup excited fans, the duo has unknowingly landed in a controversy. They are being accused of engaging in “illegal activities”. The actor and the singer allegedly entered a government college late at night, spent a long time there, played badminton and even filmed some footage. Photographs of these moments have gone viral on social media.

The incident took place recently at Rani Dhanya Kumari College.

The college principal, Ajoy Adhikari, spoke out about the incident on social media and posted two videos on his Facebook page. Citing the videos as evidence, Adhikari alleged that Arijit and Aamir, along with their cavalcade that consisted of about ten motorcycles, entered the government college late at night, after 1 am without permission from the college authorities, played badminton and also shot some footage. It has also been alleged that Arijit and Aamir left the premises at around 2.25 am after spending over an hour there.

Adhikari posted the videos on his social media page on Friday night and they quickly went viral. However, he removed the videos and content of his post about Aamir and Arijit within a few hours. He also wrote in English, “I was forced to delete the post.”

Rani Dhanya Kumari College is situated in Jiaganj | Image: X

Reportedly, the two videos posted and later deleted by Adhikari were 35 seconds and 26 seconds long. The visuals were captured in the CCTV cameras installed inside Rani Dhanya Kumari College.

According to IANS, on the day of the incident, Arijit and Aamir were seen entering Rani Dhanya Kumari College with some local leaders. It has been alleged that they pressured the college’s temporary night guard over the phone to open the college gate.