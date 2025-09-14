Aamir Khan Calls Bollywood Actors 'Shameful' For Demanding Producers To Pay For Their Driver, Gym, Kitchen On Set: These Stars Are Earning In Crores...'

Aamir Khan dropped a truth bomb during his recent interview, where he called out actors for asking producers to pay for their personal staff. The actor recalled his early days in the industry and compared them to the recent time, when actors are asking producers to pay for their live kitchen in their vanity van. He called them "shameful" and highlighted how they are charging crores and yet are incapable of paying for their own needs on set, forcing the producer to bear the bills.

In an interview with Komal Nahta, Aamir Khan said, "Stars should get recognition, but not to a point where they start to trouble the producers. There was a system that the producer will pay for the star’s driver and his help on set. I found this practice very strange. I thought, ‘The driver and the help is working for me, why is the producer paying for it?’ If the producer is paying my personal staff, does that mean he will also start paying for my kids’ school fees? Where will this stop?"

He highlighted that the only costs producers should bear are the ones directly linked to the movie, such as makeup, costumes, and hair. However, paying for an actor's personal driver or help is not justifiable. "How are they contributing to the film? They are working for me. It is my responsibility to pay them, especially when I am earning well," he continued.

Aamir Khan reveals this problem has grown worse in recent times

Aamir Khan shared that this issue has arisen over time and revealed that now stars are asking producers to pay for their trainers and cooks. They have installed a live kitchen on set and expect producers to bear the expenses. "They even demand multiple vanity vans for kitchens and gyms," he added.

He further explained his point, saying that he is not against the actors enjoying these luxuries, but asking producers to pay for them is not justifiable. "These stars are earning in crores and yet not capable of paying for their needs? I find this extremely strange. It is very sad and harmful for the industry. I am saying it strongly that it’s a shame that even today, there are actors who are being very unfair to their producers and their films. Soon, these actors will expect the producer to pay for their new flat. This sounds extremely odd," he added.

Before concluding, Aamir shared that he always pays from his own pocket whenever he takes his family with him to an outdoor shoot and never expects a producer to bear the extra cost. "Stars today are taking disadvantage of their status. Their demands only project them in the wrong light," he concluded.