Watch: Manchu Manoj Gets Emotional At Mirai Success Meet, Recalls Director Getting Warnings Against Casting Him

Manchu Manoj and Teja Sajja starrer Mirai hit the big screens on September 12. The movie opened to an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics and cinegoers alike. Days after the release, the makers organised a success meet for the movie on September 13. The actors, along with director Karthik Gattamneni and producer TG Vishwa Prasad, were present at the success meet. A video of Manchu Manoj from the event is now doing the rounds on social media.

Manchu Manoj breaks down at Mirai success meet

At the Mirai success meet, Manchu Manoj broke down, recalling his stagnant years when he was struggling to find work. In a viral video, the actor could be heard saying, "It has probably been 10-12 years since my phone rang like this; it still feels like a dream. It took me a while to even get back to everyone who has been calling." He also admitted that he once feared his future amid sporadic roles.

In the same event, Manoj also expressed gratitude to producer Vishwa for his support of the team. He asserted that it was the producer's decision to cast him, ‘despite negativity’. He said, “I know many warned him against casting me in a big film like this because it has been a while since I acted. But he believed in me and my talent. Hats off to him for that." Manoj Manchu has been getting unanimous praise for his performance as Mahabir Lama/Black Sword in Mirai.



Mirai shattered the box office on the opening weekend