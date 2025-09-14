Updated 14 September 2025 at 12:58 IST
Watch: Manchu Manoj Gets Emotional At Mirai Success Meet, Recalls Director Getting Warnings Against Casting Him
Manchu Manoj, who plays the antagonist in the Teja Sajja headliner Mirai, got emotional recalling the challenges he faced before landing he role in the blockbuster.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Manchu Manoj and Teja Sajja starrer Mirai hit the big screens on September 12. The movie opened to an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics and cinegoers alike. Days after the release, the makers organised a success meet for the movie on September 13. The actors, along with director Karthik Gattamneni and producer TG Vishwa Prasad, were present at the success meet. A video of Manchu Manoj from the event is now doing the rounds on social media.
Manchu Manoj breaks down at Mirai success meet
At the Mirai success meet, Manchu Manoj broke down, recalling his stagnant years when he was struggling to find work. In a viral video, the actor could be heard saying, "It has probably been 10-12 years since my phone rang like this; it still feels like a dream. It took me a while to even get back to everyone who has been calling." He also admitted that he once feared his future amid sporadic roles.
In the same event, Manoj also expressed gratitude to producer Vishwa for his support of the team. He asserted that it was the producer's decision to cast him, ‘despite negativity’. He said, “I know many warned him against casting me in a big film like this because it has been a while since I acted. But he believed in me and my talent. Hats off to him for that." Manoj Manchu has been getting unanimous praise for his performance as Mahabir Lama/Black Sword in Mirai.
Also Read: Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2: Teja Sajja Starrer Maintains Strong Hold, Shows Growth On First Saturday
Mirai shattered the box office on the opening weekend
Also Read: Tollywood Star's Loss Turns Teja Sajja's Gain? This Actor Reportedly Backed Out Of Mirai Over Remuneration
The Teja Sajja headliner has surpassed all expectations at the box office. The film opened to a massive ₹13 crore and added another ₹14.5 crore to its kitty. The film's total now stands at a decent ₹ 27.5 Cr. Mirai has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. A sequel to the movie is in the works.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 14 September 2025 at 11:53 IST