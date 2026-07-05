Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Are Now Married! First Photo From Couple's Wedding Out
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now officially husband and wife. The first photo of the couple from their intimate wedding ceremony is now out.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now officially husband and wife. The first photo of the couple from their intimate wedding ceremony is now out. Fans await their first public appearance after the wedding.
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