Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Are Now Married! First Photo From Couple's Wedding Out

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now officially husband and wife. The first photo of the couple from their intimate wedding ceremony is now out.

Shreya Pandey
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt are now married
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt are now married | Image: Instagram

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now officially husband and wife. The first photo of the couple from their intimate wedding ceremony is now out. Fans await their first public appearance after the wedding. 

 

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Shreya Pandey
Published On: