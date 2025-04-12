Liked Umrao Jaan Songs: Why Rekha's Classic Was Kathak Luminary Kumudini Lakhia's Rare Bollywood Film

Eminent Kathak exponent and choreographer Kumudini Lakhia passed away at her residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday at the age of 95 due to an age-related ailment. Lakhia was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, on the Republic Day this year in recognition of her lifelong dedication to Kathak. She had earlier been awarded the Padma Shri in 1987 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010, along with several other prestigious honours.

Lakhia founded the Kadamb Centre for Dance in 1967 in Ahmedabad, where she taught many others the art and craft behind the Indian classical dance form. A few years later, she started Kathak choreography for groups, which was a break from the traditional solo acts.

Kumudini Lakhia passed away in Ahmedabad | Image: Kumudini Lakhia website

Lakhia was also the force behind Rekha's iconic mujra performances in director Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan (1981). She was credited for her contribution to the film alongside Gopi Krishna.

In Aankhon Ki Masti, Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston, the classical dance form of Kathak and the kotha, where Umrao Jaan (Rekha) lived, merged. While the Aankhon Ki Masti and Dil Cheez Kya Hai showcased Rekha's brilliance with rhythmic footwork and elegant movements, Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston blended the dance form with emotions, with more emphasis on storytelling than elaborate performance.

Rekha in stills from Umrao Jaan | Image: YouTube

Lakhia's choreography was an integral element of the film's success and the praise that came Rekha's way. "I liked the songs of Umrao Jaan very much," she had said in an interview with Sansad TV. This was possibly the reason behind her coming onboard one of her rare film projects. The movie's songs remain timeless, and so does Rekha's brilliance in both the dancing and the acting aspects of things.

Kumudini Lakhia performs Kathak | Image: Kumudini Lakhia website