Aamir Khan Gets Emotional As Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Read Wedding Vows, Dances With Groom's Mother

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a grand white wedding in Udaipur in the presence of their family and friends. While photos and videos from the couple's wedding went viral, Ira has now taken to her Instagram handle to share the cutest moments from her “mountain wedding”. In the video, the couple can be seen reading emotional vows to each other, Aamir Khan getting emotional watching his daughter walk the aisle, him dancing with his daughter, and many more.

Ira Khan Shares Glimpses Of Her Mountain Wedding

Taking to Instagram, the star kid wrote, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did.

It was stunning when we were there but we didn’t realised we were getting married in Rivendell (@nupur_popeye now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings)

It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead."

What More Do We Know About Ira-Nupur Wedding?

The wedding which took place on the night of January 10 in Udaipur followed Christian traditions. It was officiated by Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. The couple sealed it with a kiss after being pronounced man and wife.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.