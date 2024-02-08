Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Aamir Khan Grooves To Masti Ki Paathshala From Rang De Basanti At Daughter Ira Khan's Sangeet

A new video of Aamir Khan is going viral on social media from Ira's sangeet in which he can be seen recreating the steps of one of his iconic tracks.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan
A screen grab from the video. | Image:DJ Sahil/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on January 10 in a dreamy Christian ceremony. The wedding ceremonies started with haldi, followed by mehendi and sangeet. And the videos from the same are still surfacing on the internet. A new video of Aamir Khan is going viral on social media in which he can be seen recreating the steps of one of his iconic tracks.

Aamir Khan grooves to an iconic track from Rang De Basanti

Taking to Instagram, DJ Sahil, who played at the sangeet ceremony, shared a clip in which Aamir can be seen dancing to his hit track Masti Ki Paathshala from his blockbuster film Rang De Basanti. In the video, he along with Ira, Nupur and Mithila Palkar, is doing the hook step of the song.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: DJ Sahil/Instagram) 

It was followed by another evergreen track Papa Kehte Hain from Aamir's cult film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. While Mithila and other guests cheered for the Laal Singh Chaddha actor, Aamir was surprised. He smiled, walked up to the DJ, and hugged him. Aamir then stood on the stage, while the guests kept cheering for him and waited for him to groove on the song.

The text on the video reads, “Dropped bangers that even Aamir Sir couldn't resist!” In the caption, he wrote, “He wanted to leave the party & we wanted him to stay so here's how it went! What a beautiful evening it was."

(A file photo of Aamir and Ira | Image: Instagram)

More about Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

The couple got engaged in September 2022. He proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. Earlier this year on January 3, the couple made it official by signing the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai. They concluded their wedding festivities with a grand reception in Mumbai on Saturday, January 13.
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

