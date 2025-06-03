Republic World
Updated 3 June 2025 at 22:22 IST

Aamir Khan Is Responsible For RCB Loss: Virat Kohli Fans Troll Sitaare Zameen Par Star For Doing Hindi Commentary In IPL 2025 Final Against PBKS, Rahul Dholakia Says 'Gyaan Mat Baato' To Him

RCB fans have been very passionately supporting their team. Some Virat Kohli supporters said that Aamir Khan's presence at the match was a bad omen and the reason that RCB would lose.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Aamir Khan In IPL commentary box in the final between RCB and PBKS
Aamir Khan In IPL commentary box in the final between RCB and PBKS | Image: X

The high-stakes IPL final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings saw Aamir Khan making the most of the high viewership as he joined the Hindi and Bhojpuri commentators of the match in the box. However, Aamir's commentary did not sit well with the fans and invited some trolling on social media.

Aamir, at one point, said that he wants Virat to win this season and Preity's team PBKS to win in the next edition of the IPL. Responding to this, Raees director Rahul Dholakia wrote on X, "Yaar picture ka promotion karo- Gyaan mat baato! I want KOHLI to win this year and  Zinta to win Next year ! Both these passionate people deserve to win- For their sheer persistence (sic)." Both RCB and PBKS are searching for their first IPL title in 17 years and for one, the dream to win the championship will finally come true.

About Aamir's commentary, one social media user said, "He couldnt comment on Operation Sindoor & now has time to do commentary in IPL. Pathetic Shameless." Another one said, " Amir Khan ka match sa kya matlab bhai (sic)." Some, however, came to Aamir's defence and shared that he asked questions that would be interesting and knowledgeable for the non-fans.

RCB fans, meanwhile, have been very passionately supporting their team. They want Kohli to bring the title home. PBKS is cahsing 191 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmebdabad at the IPL Final. Some Kohli supporters said that Aamir's presence in the match was the reason that RCB would lose. 

Kohli made 43 off 35 balls in the IPL final before getting caught and bowled by the Afghan player Azmatullah Omarzai.

