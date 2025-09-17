Aamir Khan Loses Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajkumar Hirani In A Matter Of Days

Aamir Khan's last release Sitaare Zameen Par did well at the box office and collected over ₹200 crore in India and ₹267 crore worldwide. However, the highest grossing Bollywood star has left fans wanting for more. Earlier this year in May, Aamir announced his third collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, a biopic of the 'Father of Indian Cinema' Dadasaheb Phalke. This would be the the actor-director duo's third collaboration after the blockbuster success of 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014).

Also read: Aamir Khan Ranting Against His Flop Movies Is Nothing New

As much as fans were excited to see Aamir portray Phalke onscreen in a mainstream movie for the first time, it is being reported that the untitled project has been put on hold. According to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir is not satisfied with the script and this has put the movie on the backburner for now.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar hirani have worked on 3 Idiots and PK before | Image: X

"Aamir Khan heard the script of Dadasaheb Phalke from Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. He felt that the script didn't have enough elements to make for a theatrical watch. He expected Raju and Abhijat to have a typical approach of mixing laughter with emotion and drama. But the script was devoid of comedy. This raised a doubt in the mind of Aamir, and he requested Raju to rewrite the script and come back," a source revealed.

According to the source, Rajkumar and Abhijat were "shocked" to see Aamir's reaction to the Phalke biopic script and are now "figuring out what to do next". The movie would have begun rolling in October, but that is not the case now. Instead, Aamir is now hearing other scripts and ideas to decide on his next project. The news that the Phalke biopic has hita a roadblock comes after report that Aamir's much anticipated superhero movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been shelved after Coolie failure. Aamir played a cameo role in Coolie, which released to mixed reviews and average box office result.

Aamir Khan plays Dahaa in Coolie | Image: X

Aamir’s team also dismissed reports suggesting he had criticised Rajinikanth’s Coolie. A screenshot of a newspaper article had been circulating on social media in recent days, in which the actor was quoted as saying he saw no real purpose in being part of the project and added that it was badly written.