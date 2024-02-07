Advertisement

A celebrity dance reality show recently paid homage to the illustrious career of Bollywood icon Juhi Chawla. The winner of the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant, Juhi marked her acting debut with a brief appearance in the 1986 film Sultanat. However, it was her role in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside Aamir Khan that led her to stardom.

Juhi says Aamir gave her the cheapest gift

The chemistry between Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan has been a highlight in various Bollywood films, including Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Daulat Ki Jung, Love Love Love, Ishq, Andaz Apna Apna, and Darr. During the show’s episode, Juhi revealed a humorous incident involving Aamir Khan. When asked about the cheapest gift she received from a celebrity, she humorously called it coming from Aamir.

Juhi said, “This was when we had just become stars. It was my birthday and, in the evening, Aamir called and said he would come home. He came home to wish me and everyone in my house was excited. He sat and removed a small chocolate for me and said that is my gift.”

When Aamir and Ajay played prank on Ishq sets

Juhi also recalled about the mischievous antics on the set of the film Ishq, where co-stars Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn played pranks on the assistant director. Despite their innocent appearances, the duo would disrupt the clapboard and erase shot markings which made the unsuspecting assistant director face the brunt of the director's scolding.

She said, "While shooting for Ishq, Ajay and Aamir would slyly engage in pranks, often targeting a new assistant director. Whenever the assistant director approached to give the clap for a shot, Ajay and Aamir would playfully poke him, causing the clapboard to shake."

Juhi Chawla will be soon seen opposite Arshad Warsi in psychological thriller Ego.