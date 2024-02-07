Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Aamir Khan Once Gave The Cheapest Gift Ever To Juhi Chawla, Can You Guess What It Could Be?

Juhi Chawla once revealed that her Ishq co-star Aamir Khan gave her the cheapest gift she ever received. Read ahead to know what it was.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir and Juhi
Aamir and Juhi | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A celebrity dance reality show recently paid homage to the illustrious career of Bollywood icon Juhi Chawla. The winner of the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant, Juhi marked her acting debut with a brief appearance in the 1986 film Sultanat. However, it was her role in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside Aamir Khan that led her to stardom.

Juhi says Aamir gave her the cheapest gift

The chemistry between Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan has been a highlight in various Bollywood films, including Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Daulat Ki Jung, Love Love Love, Ishq, Andaz Apna Apna, and Darr. During the show’s episode, Juhi revealed a humorous incident involving Aamir Khan. When asked about the cheapest gift she received from a celebrity, she humorously called it coming from Aamir.

Juhi said, “This was when we had just become stars. It was my birthday and, in the evening, Aamir called and said he would come home. He came home to wish me and everyone in my house was excited. He sat and removed a small chocolate for me and said that is my gift.”

Advertisement

When Aamir and Ajay played prank on Ishq sets

Juhi also recalled about the mischievous antics on the set of the film Ishq, where co-stars Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn played pranks on the assistant director. Despite their innocent appearances, the duo would disrupt the clapboard and erase shot markings which made the unsuspecting assistant director face the brunt of the director's scolding.

Advertisement

She said, "While shooting for Ishq, Ajay and Aamir would slyly engage in pranks, often targeting a new assistant director. Whenever the assistant director approached to give the clap for a shot, Ajay and Aamir would playfully poke him, causing the clapboard to shake."

Juhi Chawla will be soon seen opposite Arshad Warsi in psychological thriller Ego.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement