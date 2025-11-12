Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Put Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic On Hold? Here's What We Know

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani were all set to collaborate for the third time on the Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic. This would have been their third collaboration after two successful movies, 3 Idiots and PK, but it has been reported that they have decided to put the project on hold.

Aamir Khan's Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic shelved?

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source confirming that Aamir and Rajkumar have decided not to rush the film into production. Both being perfectionists were unhappy with the script. The Secret Superstar actor felt the script was "too dry" and didn't have the humour for the audience in today's world. "After repeated sessions of rewrite, the duo have collectively decided to put the project on hold. They believe that a personality as iconic as Dadasaheb Phalke deserves a script that is both emotionally stirring and universally engaging. Until they arrive at that benchmark, they are in no hurry to rush the film into production," the source added.

(Aamir Khan (L), Rajkumar Hirani (R))

Aamir is meanwhile reading scripts of other projects in wake to lock his next film. He might announce his project by the first quarter of 2026. Whereas Rajkumar has also started the process to identify his next story.

Who was Dadasaheb Phalke?

He was an Indian producer, director and screenwriter widely regarded as the 'Father of Indian Cinema'. His debut film, Raja Harishchandra (1913), was the first Indian motion picture and is recognised as India's first full-length mythological feature film. Over his career spanning two decades, he has made 94 feature-length films. His notable works include Mohini Bhasmasur (1913), Satyavan Savitri (1914), Shri Krishna Janma (1918), and Kaliya Mardan (1919).

(A file photo of Dadasaheb Phalke)

To honour his contribution to Indian cinema, the Indian government instituted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It is one of the highest awards in Indian cinema, presented annually as part of the National Film Awards.