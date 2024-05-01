Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji have given Bollywood several memorable movies together. Their chemistry was a hit among the audience. They were last seen together in Talaash, where they played the role of an estranged couple. However, why are we talking about them? It is because the duo recently reunited and were seen spending quality time together.

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji caught up for a gathering

Aamir and Rani, who have worked together in Ghulam and Mangal Pandey: The Rising, were seen catching up after a long time. The duo were accompanied by Aamir's daughter Ira Khan and his son-in-law Nupur Shikahare. Ira took to her Instagram Stories and treated the audience to inside photos from the gathering. In the first photo, all four of them are beaming, flaunting their smile. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor opted for a casual attire - a white shirt paired with blue bottoms.

Rani, on the other hand, wore a grey suit set paired with oversized tinted glasses. Ira and Nupur complement each other in summer ensembles. Sharing the post, she wrote, "After soooo long," followed by heart emoticons.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

In another photo, Rani is happily posing for a selfie with Ira. She just dropped a heart GIF on the post.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

About Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji's chemistry

The duo first starred in Vikram Bhatt's directorial Ghulam (1998). The plot of the movie is similar to Vishesh Films' first production Kabzaa (1988), starring Sanjay Dutt, in turn inspired by Elia Kazan's On the Waterfront (1954). The film was a commercial success at the box office minting over Rs 13 crore.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Next, they were seen after almost seven years in Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005). The historical biographical drama was based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier known for helping to spark the Indian Rebellion of 1857. In the film, Aamir plays the titular role of Mangal Pandey, while Rani plays tawaif named Heera. The film had a great start at the box office but was reportedly declared average by Box Office India. It grossed ₹1,852.58 million worldwide.

After Mangal Pandey, again they were seen together after seven years in the movie Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. In the film, they played an estranged couple who lost their 8-year-old son due to drowning in a lake. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor in the lead.