Aamir Khan Reveals Sivakarthikeyan Was Dropped From Sitaare Zameen Par A Week Before Shoot: Why Am I Not Doing This Film?

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is nearing its release date. During an interview, the lead star and producer of the movie shared how the RS Prasanna was supposed to be shot before Covid and was supposed to be made in two languages simultaneously, with Farhan Akhtar leading the Hindi version and Amaran fame Sivakarthikeyan as the face of the Tamil version. He also revealed how and why everything changed at the last moment.

Aamir told Bollywood Hungama, “Prassana lies a lot. I have troubled him a lot during this movie. I don't think I have troubled anyone. When he first came to me with the script, I said, 'Yeah we will do it'. Then, in the middle, Covid happened. We had decided to make the movie before the pandemic. During Covid, I was in the middle of Laal Singh Chaddha. Then I had a personal breakdown during Covid about how I had not spent enough time with my family. I had emotional outbursts. I quit films. Nobody knew, but in my heart, I had quit films. I said to myself that I will stay with my family for now.”

Sitaare Zameen Par will release on June 20 | Image: X

He continued, "I called him from Chennai and said, 'Listen, I'm quitting films'. However, I didn't quit films. When Laal Singh Chaddha didn't work I was emotionally very battered. I told him (Prasanna) that I need a break and I can't do your film. He asked me to produce it instead. We were then making two versions of the movie. The Hindi version with Farhan (Akhtar) and the Tamil version with Sivakarthikeyan. Everything was agreed to and the dates were also worked out. One week before the film was supposed to go on the floors, I questioned myself, 'Why am I not doing this film. It's a damn good script'. I told Prassana and he told me 'You were my first choice sir'. I said, 'Ab toh goli bandook se nikal chuki hai. Everything is final'."