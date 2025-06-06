As Thug Life Stumbles, Dulquer Salmaan, Nayanthara And Ravi Mohan Have The Most To Gain

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha and Silambarasan has been at the receiving end of mixed reviews aftyer its release on June 5. While director Mani Ratnam's iconic frames capture the gravitas of Haasan fairly well, other aspects of the movie, like the story and characterisation, have been bashed by critics and audience alike. Many shared that while the build up in the first half was good, the payoff in the latter part of the movie was messy and incoherent.

Fans who waited eagerly to see Ratnam and Haasan weave magic onscreen with their reunion 37 years after their cult classic Nayakan, have been deeply disappointed. Meanwhile, social media users have been praised Dulquer Salmaan, Nayanthara and Ravi Mohan. While many might think that the trio of actors is unrelated to Thug Life, it isn't the case.

In fact, Dulquer Salmaan was the first choice to essay the role of Amaran, which was eventually played by Silambarasan. He backed out of the project due to scheduling conflicts and instead featured in Lucky Baskhar. Salmaan had officially boarded the movie before dropping out of it. Many are calling it a "dodged bullet" as Lucky Baskhar emerged as a hit and Thug Life is struggling at the box office.

Ravi MOhan (L) and Dulquer Salmaan dropped out of Thug Life | Image: X

After Salmaan, the role of Amaran went to Ravi Mohan, who also showed no interest in the movie, likely after reading the script. The same was the case with Nayanthara, who was reportedly approached to play the role that Trisha Krishnan eventually did in Thug Life. It is said that Nayanthara's hefty salary ask was the reason makers opted for Trisha.

Nayanthara was reportedly offered Thug Life before Trisha | Image: X