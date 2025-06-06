Deepika Padukone's Casting In Allu Arjun, Atlee's Film To Be Made Official Tomorrow? Makers Prepare Fans For Big Surprise

After the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is all set to work with Atlee for his 22nd movie. It will be a VFX-heavy film and Atlee has envisioned a never-seen-before universe for his next. Earlier in April, AA22xA6 was officially announced on Allu Arjun's birthday. Now, all eyes are on the leading lady who will feature in this much hyped project. Deepika Padukone's name has been associated with the project and as makers, Sun Pictures, teased a surprise announcement tomorrow, speculation rose around her casting in this movie. Deepika has previously worked with Atlee in Jawan (2023).

Allu Arjun's upcoming movie is directed by Atlee | Image: X

Sharing an update about the Allu Arjun-Atlee project, a post on Sun Pictures X handle read, "When Elegance meets Magic! Revealing Tomorrow 11 AM (sic)." Fans believe that the leading actress' name will be announced officially on June 7.

Deepika Padukone is rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Atlee's movie | Image: X

Billed as a “magnum opus”, the currently untitled movie was officially announced on the occasion of Arjun’s 43rd birthday on April 8. “Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22. Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures,” the announcement post read.