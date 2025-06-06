Deepika Padukone's Casting In Allu Arjun, Atlee's Film To Be Made Official Tomorrow? Makers Prepare Fans For Big Surprise

Updated 6 June 2025 at 21:01 IST
After the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is all set to work with Atlee for his 22nd movie. It will be a VFX-heavy film and Atlee has envisioned a never-seen-before universe for his next. Earlier in April, AA22xA6 was officially announced on Allu Arjun's birthday. Now, all eyes are on the leading lady who will feature in this much hyped project. Deepika Padukone's name has been associated with the project and as makers, Sun Pictures, teased a surprise announcement tomorrow, speculation rose around her casting in this movie. Deepika has previously worked with Atlee in Jawan (2023).
Sharing an update about the Allu Arjun-Atlee project, a post on Sun Pictures X handle read, "When Elegance meets Magic! Revealing Tomorrow 11 AM (sic)." Fans believe that the leading actress' name will be announced officially on June 7.
Billed as a “magnum opus”, the currently untitled movie was officially announced on the occasion of Arjun’s 43rd birthday on April 8. “Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22. Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures,” the announcement post read.
Allu Arjun also shared a video in which he is seen sitting down for a meeting with producer Kalanidhi Maran and Atlee, and their visit to VFX studios in Los Angeles where they met many technical experts from Hollywood. Reports of Deepika joining this movie significantly gained traction after her alleged exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas. It is said that Deepika's demands for an 8-hour shift and revenue sharing were not agreeable to Vanga, who is also a co-producer on Spirit along with T-Series. Eventually, Triptii Dimri was cast in the movie, marking her second collaboration with the director after Animal (2023).
