Aamir Khan's Nephew Imran Khan Asked To Leave India By Mumbai Police After Anti-CEC Protest Participation

Aamir Khan’s nephew, actor Imran Khan, has been served a notice by Mumbai Police to leave India by October 28. This has come after he participated in a protest held at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, which demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Why has Imran Khan been asked to leave India?

The actor is believed to be a US citizen, and the action has been initiated under relevant sections of the immigration laws for participating in such a protest in India, despite not being an Indian citizen. According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran Khan under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

He was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday while he was protesting.

The actor has been given a 13-day deadline to leave India.

Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands.

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He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices. “I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had demanded the immediate arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over his participation in a protest in Mumbai, alleging violations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.

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