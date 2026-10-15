Weekend Binge-Watch List: The Diplomat 4, Extraordinary Attorney Minami, The Traitors Telugu, More Web Series On Netflix, ZEE5 And Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and SonyLIV. The list includes shows from various genres and languages, such as The Diplomat Season 4, Extraordinary Attorney Minami, The Traitors (Telugu) and Kappi Squad, among others.

The Diplomat Season 4

Expect more high-stakes geopolitical manoeuvring, international crises involving foreign powers, and sharp marital drama from the upcoming fourth season. The show stars Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford in pivotal roles. It will start streaming today, October 15.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hollywood Arts

It is a teen sitcom developed by Jake Farrow and Samantha Martin, serving as a sequel and spin-off to Victorious. Daniella Monet is reprising her role as Trina Vega. The show will stream from today, October 15.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Kappi Squad

Four emotionally unfinished young adults turn their insecurity, ego and wounded pride into an unlikely café business. Starring Diya Deepan, Rinosh George, Sreejith Babu and Rahul Riji Nair, the show will start streaming from today, October 15.

Advertisement

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Traitors (Telugu)

It is an unscripted psychological reality competition hosted by Teja Sajja, making his hosting debut. It will start streaming today, October 15.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Money Trap: The Karun Treasure

Starring Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Burcu Özberk and Uraz Kaygılaroğlu, the series showcases organised deals and treasure. It will start streaming on October 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

The series is structured as a compact 19-episode run covering the Beerus, Golden Frieza, and Universe 6 arcs with faster pacing and updated animation. It is a reboot version of the original Dragon Ball Super anime. It will start streaming on October 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Extraordinary Attorney Minami

Starring Mana Ashida, Fumiya Takahashi and Kanta Hosoda, the story follows Minamida Minami, a brilliant rookie lawyer on the autism spectrum who graduated at the top of her class at the University of Tokyo and passed the bar exam. Armed with an extraordinary memory and a unique perspective, she tackles difficult courtroom cases while overcoming societal prejudice. It will stream on October 18.