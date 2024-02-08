Advertisement

Aamir Khan is known for making experimental films and over the years has associated himself with many groundbreaking projects. It is interesting to note that Aamir was one of the few Bollywood stars who dabbled with the idea of making a time travel film with director Shekhar Kapur of Mr India fame. However, the project could not take off due to various reasons.

Aamir Khan and Shekhar Kapur on Time Machine set | Image: YouTube screengrab

The story behind Time Machine, the unfinished time travel film

Inspired by Hollywood classic Back To The Future, Shekhar assembled the cast of Aamir Khan, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Raveena Tandon, Gulshan Grover and Vijay Anand for his ambitious time travel film Time Machine. The film went on the floors in 1992 and according to reports, three-fourths of the shooting was complete. However, due to budget constraints and the director's departure to the US, the filming could not complete and the project was shelved.

In 2008, Shekhar revealed that he planned on reviving the film but that project too did not take off.

Back To The Future gets a Bollywood remake

Even though the project inspired by Back To The Future could not take off with Shekhar Kapur with Aamir Khan in the lead role, years later in 2010, Action Replayy was made and is said to be the remake of the Hollywood film. It stars Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The project brought together director Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Akshay after Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005) and Namastey London (2007). However, Action Replayy could not turn out to be a third hit in a row for the actor-director duo.

Action Replayy poster | Image: IMDb

Action Replayy also brought together Aditya and Vipul after 2009 release London Dreams.