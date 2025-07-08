Jurassic World Rebirth Catches Up Fast With Brad Pitt's F1 India Box Office Collection

Jurassic World: Rebirth released on July 4 and has managed to do good business in its opening weekend in India. The Hollywood action spectacle has managed to bank on the franchise factor and collected close to ₹40 crore in its opening weekend. On its first Monday, the biz fell by nearly 75% but still, the Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey starrer was able to mint close to ₹5 crore, indicating the first week is off to a decent start.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is competing against Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie, which is running in its second week now (released on June 27) and is already past the ₹50 crore mark in India. The race between the two is neck-to-neck as Jurassic World: Rebirth is hot on the tail of F1.

Jurassic World to touch ₹50 crore mark by Wednesday

The Jurassic World: Rebirth vs F1 box office race is similar to Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines battle in May this year. Both movies competed and did equally well. In the latest Hollywood battle, a similar result is expected.

On its first Monday, the biz of Jurassic World: Rebirth was ₹4.25 crore. The dino action spectacle has minted ₹43.25 crore in four days and is expected to do well into its 2nd weekend, since there are no major releases on the coming Friday (July 11). F1, meanwhile, continued to do steady biz in India and has minted ₹53.20 crore in 11 days, emerging as a surprise hit. Additionally, F1 has collected closer to $300 million.

Brad Pitt plays a F1 driver in F1: The Movie | Image: YouTube screengrab