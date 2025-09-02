Updated 2 September 2025 at 11:24 IST
Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Helped Me Come Out To Parents: Trinetra Haldar Pens Emotional Note After Meeting Actor
Made In Heaven fame Trinetra Haldar took to her Instagram account to share a photo with Aamir Khan and pen an emotional note on how he helped her come out to her parents.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Trinetra Haldar shared a heartfelt note after meeting Aamir Khan. The Made In Heaven actress detailed how the actor's hosted show Satyamev Jayate impacted her life. She revealed that an episode on the show helped her come out to her parents.
Trinetra Haldar meets with Aamir Khan
On September 2, Trinetra Haldar took to her Instagram account to share a photo with Aamir Khan. The actor was dressed in his signature short kurta and pants. Trinetra, on he other hand, donned an all-white outfit. Sharing her fondness for Aamir Khan and his show Satyamev Jayate, the actress wrote, “This is an emotional post. I wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for Aamir sir and the episode of Satyamev Jayate featuring @gazaldhaliwal @iyerharish, and many other lovely members of our community. It helped me come out to my parents, it helped them see a future for me, and it helped me become Trinetra. Sometimes, I don’t know why the universe does what it does, but I’m grateful for many beautiful things, including this very special conversation. My inner child is overjoyed and how.”
Fans, well-wishers and followers of Trinetra Haldar took to the comments section to admire the actress and also share their experience of how Satyamev Jayate helped them. Several netizens also tagged Aamir Khan to revive the show.
Aamir Khan to begin work on Dadasaheb Phalke biopic
As per reports, Aamir Khan is all set to team up with director Rajkumar Hirani for the third time. The duo will collaborate for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. A close source told Pinkvilla, “Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have together dreamt of making a film on the Father of Indian Cinema - Dadasaheb Phalke and the script work was going on for the longest time. While Raju was working on Dadasaheb Phalke, Aamir was simultaneously creatively involved in developing multiple scripts.” The movie is expected to go on floors later this year.
Also Read: Lokah Beats Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam & Param Sundari On First Monday
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 11:24 IST