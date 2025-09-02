Deepika Padukone Flies Out Of Mumbai To Attend Louis Vuitton Event In Paris, Poses For Paparazzi At Airport | Watch

Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on the morning of September 2. The actress headed to Paris to attend a Louis Vuitton event. She posed for shutterbugs at the terminal, and the videos are now viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone poses for paps at the airport

On September 2, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport following the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with her husband Ranveer Singh. For the travel, the actress donned an orange sweater teamed with a denim bottoms. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised with sunglasses. The paparazzi who shared the video revealed that the actress jetted off to Paris.

In the clip, Deepika could be seen posing for the shutterbugs and smiling for the cameras. Fans of the actress took to the comment section to express their admiration for her. One comment read, “We want more Deepika content.” Another fan mentioned, “So happy to see her”. A fan wrote, “We missed her so much”.



Deepika Padukone attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a rare public appearance together on August 28. The couple attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with the Ambani family at Antilla in Mumbai. They twinned in matching gold and green outfits, and a video of the couple seeking blessings.