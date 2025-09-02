Lokah Box Office Collection Day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan Film Beats Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari On First Monday

Lokah Box Office Collection: The Kalyani Priyadarshan has become the latest shining movie from Mollywood. Released alongside Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, the Dulquer Salmaan-backed project opened to a positive response. Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra also features Naslen in the lead role and has amassed a total of ₹ 31.05 Cr in the five-day theatrical run.

Lokah holds strong at the box office

Lokah has been registering a healthy total at the box office amid the Onam festivities. The superhero movie has been running alongside Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil starrer Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, but has outperformed both the other movies. Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra opened to a decent ₹ 2.7 crore at the box office.|



Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Anil Kapoor, Wife Sunita Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

On the first weekend of release, Lokah concluded business with a total of ₹21.7 cr. The movie has held steady even on the first Monday of release. The superhero movie minted ₹ 6.65 Cr, the collection is greater than Param Sundari (₹ 3.50 Cr) and Hridayapoorvam (₹ 1.05 Cr). In the five-day theatrical run, Lokah has amassed a total of ₹ 31.05 Cr.



Also Read: Param Sundari Fails Monday Test, Sees First Major Drop On Day 4

Kalyani Priyadarshan reacts to Lokah success