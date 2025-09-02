Updated 2 September 2025 at 08:59 IST
Lokah Box Office Collection Day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan Film Beats Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari On First Monday
Lokah Box Office Collection: The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer hit the big screens on August 28 to a positive response from cinegoers and critics alike.
Lokah Box Office Collection: The Kalyani Priyadarshan has become the latest shining movie from Mollywood. Released alongside Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, the Dulquer Salmaan-backed project opened to a positive response. Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra also features Naslen in the lead role and has amassed a total of ₹ 31.05 Cr in the five-day theatrical run.
Lokah holds strong at the box office
Lokah has been registering a healthy total at the box office amid the Onam festivities. The superhero movie has been running alongside Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil starrer Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, but has outperformed both the other movies. Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra opened to a decent ₹ 2.7 crore at the box office.|
On the first weekend of release, Lokah concluded business with a total of ₹21.7 cr. The movie has held steady even on the first Monday of release. The superhero movie minted ₹ 6.65 Cr, the collection is greater than Param Sundari (₹ 3.50 Cr) and Hridayapoorvam (₹ 1.05 Cr). In the five-day theatrical run, Lokah has amassed a total of ₹ 31.05 Cr.
Kalyani Priyadarshan reacts to Lokah success
Speaking to Bollywood Hugama, Kalyani Priyadarshan reacted to the positive reception of the superhero movie. She shared, “So much hard work and passion went into the film and now to see the audience being so encouraging… it is truly gratifying.” As per trade experts, Lokah is likely to end its theatrical run with ₹100 cr in collection. Following the overwhelming reception of the film, reports suggest that Lokah Part 2 is also being planned.
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 08:59 IST