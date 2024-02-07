Advertisement

Aamir Khan's last release in theatres was Lal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer 1994 film Forrest Gump. The film tanked at the box office managing to mint only ₹61.36 crores in its domestic collections, as per a Sacnilk report. The actor had consciously chosen to take a break from films after the Lal Singh Chaddha debacle. The same appears to be coming to an end as the actor makes his way back to work.

Aamir Khan to resume work from February



As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, Aamir Khan is all set to resume work, come February. February will see Aamir return to films, both in the capacity of an actor as well as a producer. The former will come through film Sitaare Zameen Par which will go on floors on February 2 while the latter will take place through the project Lahore: 1947 which will go on floors February 12.

The latter of these two projects is notably a partition drama which will mark the on screen reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi with Sunny Deol. The source shared, "...The set work has already begun in Mumbai to recreate the era gone by. Multiple big sets to recreate India around the partition era are being put up."

Sitaare Zameen Par will mark Aamir Khan's big comeback to the movies



Aamir Khan has reportedly completed his prep for Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir has finalised his look for the film also having gotten done with multiple reading sessions as part of his preparations. Aamir will be shooting for the film over a period of seventy to eighty days.

The source said, "Aamir has been in the prep mode for Sitaare Zameen Par over the last few months and is all set to take the film on floors from February 2. He has finally zeroed down on his look for the film and has done several reading sessions with the ensemble cast. It’s going to be a marathon schedule for Sitaare Zameen Par and the actor has allotted 70 to 80 working days on the film. With a lot of time invested in pre-production, this would be among the fastest films that Aamir would deliver to the audience."