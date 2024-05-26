Aamir Khan Shares His Only ‘Regret’ About Sarfarosh: I Was Doing Two…

Advertisement

Aamir Khan recently celebrated the completion of 25 years of his film Sarfarosh. The actor along with the cast and crew of the film came together to celebrate the movie as it clocked 25 years of release. In a new interview, the actor shared the one regret he has about the movie.

Aamir Khan talks about Sarfarosh

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Aamir Khan spoke about the film that became a massive critical and commercial hit. Released in 1999, Aamir Khan took the role of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod in Sarfarosh. The film, directed by John Mathew Mathan, revolves around his cop character who vows to eliminate crime after his father is paralysed and terrorists murder his elder brother. It’s been 25 years since Sarfarosh was released and to date, it is hailed by many. Sonali Bendre played the role of Aamir’s love interest in the movie.

Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh | Image: IMDb

In the conversation, the actor said, “My only regret about Sarfarosh was that I was doing two more films at the same time.” He added, “I really wish he [John] had spared me the nightmares for the past 25 years.” The actor’s comments are now doing rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan weighs on the possibility of Sarfarosh 2

In a media interaction that took place at the film’s celebration on May 10, Aamir asserted having Sarfarosh’s sequel and promised to give the second instalment a try. The actor said, “I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it. So John (the director) you will have to get to work here. Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that.”

Advertisement

Aamir Khan at Sarfarosh screening | Image: Varinder Chawla

In addition to Aamir and Sonali, other cast members including Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Rishi, Makarand Deshpande, Smita Jaykar, Ashok Lokhande, Pradeep Rawat and Kamal Adib also marked their presence at the screening event.