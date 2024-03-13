×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Aamir Khan Shares His Vision For Young And Budding Actors Post Success Of Laapataa Ladies

Aamir Khan has recently opened up about his vision for his production house, Aamir Khan productions, a major part of which is promoting new talent.

Aamir Khan has just seen through the release of Laapataa Ladies, bankrolled by his own production house, Aamir Khan Productions. In a recent live chat with his fans, the actor opened up about his vision for the production house, something he has already brought to life in a way with his last venture.

 

 

Aamir Khan wants to promote fresh talent

During a recent live session hosted from the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir Khan got into a candid chat with his fans. The interaction saw him shed light on everything he wants to achieve with the kind of projects that the production house wants to bankroll. 

He said, "I Really want to promote young and new actors, If you like a movie and it doesn't have stars in it, then do support it because it greatly benefits good films and the film industry." Not just this, the actor also reflected on the progress for the sequel to Taare Zameen Par - titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Separately, the actor's production house is riding high on the positive reception for Laapataa Ladies. As per a Sacnilk report, the domestic collections for the film currently stand at ₹9.05 crores while its worldwide collections are ₹12.9 crores. The film has reportedly been mounted on a budget of ₹40 crores.

What do we know about Sitaare Zameen Par?

The live interaction also saw Aamir Khan spill some details on the sequel to Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par. While the original film carried a heavy dose of drama and emotions, Aamir Khan revealed that the focus of the sequel will be more on providing light-hearted entertainment value.

 


He said, "The same amount that Taare Zameen Par has made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh." As per a previous Pinkvilla report, Genelia Deshmukh has been cast as the female lead for the film. Sitaare Zameen Par is reportedly eyeing a Christmas release this year. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

