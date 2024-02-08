Advertisement

The dynamic duo of Abbas Mustan, along with producer Ratan Jain, have set their sights on creating a sequel to their 2002 blockbuster Humraaz. The original film starring Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Ameesha Patel had opened to massive positive reviews back then. Over the years, Humraaz has achieved cult status and gained a loyal following both in cinemas and on television. With the current trend of sequels dominating the industry, fans have eagerly awaited news of a potential follow-up to this thriller.

What do we know about Humraaz 2?

According to Pinkvilla reports, Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain have recently finalised the storyline for Humraaz 2. After extensive brainstorming sessions spanning over two years, the filmmakers have crafted a script that promises to surpass the original in both scale and intensity.

A source close to the project revealed, "Abbas Mustan and their team have explored numerous ideas for Humraaz 2, but it was only recently that they struck upon a concept worthy of continuation. The new script is not only bigger but also more compelling than its predecessor."

Will the OG cast of Humraaz return?

With the groundwork laid out, Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain are now gearing up to develop the story further in the coming months. Casting decisions are also underway with discussions underway to potentially bring back the original cast, including Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna.

"It's yet to be determined whether Humraaz 2 will be a direct sequel or part of a larger franchise," the source added. "However, there are talks of reuniting the original cast, and clarity on this matter is expected soon."

But before diving into Humraaz 2, Abbas Mustan might collaborate with Sunny Deol on an action thriller which is currently in the advanced stages of discussion with producer Vishal Rana.