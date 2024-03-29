×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Abhay Deol Admits To Being 'Afraid Of Fame', Reflects On How He Selects Scripts

Abhay Deol was last seen in the web series Trial By Fire. The actor recently reflected on his evolving strategy when it comes to picking scripts.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhay Deol
Abhay Deol | Image:abhaydeol/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Abhay Deol can easily be counted as an actor who has largely maintained an under the radar public profile. Known to have struck an appreciable balance between mainstream content and parallel cinema, the actor's take on fame and formula induced films, amply compliments his extensive filmography thus far.

Abhay Deol says he was 'afraid' of fame


Abhay Deol, in a recent interaction with IANS, opened up about his atypical stance on fame, especially considering his rather public choice of career, not to mention his family's filmy legacy. He said, "Believe it or not, I was afraid of fame. Of course, now when I look back, I feel I missed out on a lot of hype. Frankly, I found self-publicity very cheap. Though looking back, I feel I could have handled it better and embraced what was coming my way."

Advertisement


Abhay Deol's perspective on fame was well reflected in his lack of resistance when it came to collaborating with fresh on the block directors. He added, "These were directed by those boasting of a different cinematic language and story treatment. I have always believed in good work and the fact that people are ready to embrace the new. I am glad I was part of that movement where I worked with several debut directors or those who had just started their careers."

Advertisement

Abhay Deol reflects on his script selection strategy


The interaction further saw Abhay Deol assert how following a "formula" when it comes to filmmaking, 'disgusts' him. He further asserted how the audience is in fact, intelligent, and cannot be fooled with these rehashed formulas. 

Advertisement


He said, "If I do not like a movie, why expect that the audience will accept it? And who says those sitting in the movie theatre are unintelligent? Let us not have such dangerous assumptions. We have such a diverse and vivid culture boasting of so many dimensions, so why do our films have to have set parameters? We are not just about song and dance, right? For me, mainstream was limiting."

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

a minute ago
An Attempt To Undermine Judiciary? | The Debate

#SupremeCourtControversy

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Lok Sabha Election 2024

5 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Death

Mukhtar Ansari

11 minutes ago
Chamkila

Bollywood Musicals

14 minutes ago
Aishwarya, Rishi and Akshaye

Akshaye On Rishi Kapoor

15 minutes ago
Lorry Crushes Car-Cleaner To Death In Telangana

22-Year-Old Dead

19 minutes ago
Major League Cricket

MLC

20 minutes ago
Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol On Fame

20 minutes ago
delhi cm arvind kejriwal

US Openly Backs AAP

22 minutes ago
MEA Responds To China’s Comment On Sikh Separatist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun

MEA Responds

25 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

RR beat DC by 12 runs

27 minutes ago
David Warner

DC vs RR: Standouts

28 minutes ago
Mamaearth

Honasa Consumer enters

34 minutes ago
Dhara Gujjar

Dhara stands tall

37 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya On Relationships

40 minutes ago
The ICJ has ordered Israel to ensure the smooth flow of aid to the people of Gaza.

ICJ Gaza Aid Order

42 minutes ago
UFC Exclusive Erin Blanchfield

UFC Exclusive

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FEMA Case: ED Raids House of Relative of Arvind Kejriwal's Wife

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News13 hours ago

  3. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World15 hours ago

  5. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo