Abhay Deol Admits To Being 'Afraid Of Fame', Reflects On How He Selects Scripts
Abhay Deol was last seen in the web series Trial By Fire. The actor recently reflected on his evolving strategy when it comes to picking scripts.
Abhay Deol can easily be counted as an actor who has largely maintained an under the radar public profile. Known to have struck an appreciable balance between mainstream content and parallel cinema, the actor's take on fame and formula induced films, amply compliments his extensive filmography thus far.
Abhay Deol says he was 'afraid' of fame
Abhay Deol, in a recent interaction with IANS, opened up about his atypical stance on fame, especially considering his rather public choice of career, not to mention his family's filmy legacy. He said, "Believe it or not, I was afraid of fame. Of course, now when I look back, I feel I missed out on a lot of hype. Frankly, I found self-publicity very cheap. Though looking back, I feel I could have handled it better and embraced what was coming my way."
Abhay Deol's perspective on fame was well reflected in his lack of resistance when it came to collaborating with fresh on the block directors. He added, "These were directed by those boasting of a different cinematic language and story treatment. I have always believed in good work and the fact that people are ready to embrace the new. I am glad I was part of that movement where I worked with several debut directors or those who had just started their careers."
Abhay Deol reflects on his script selection strategy
The interaction further saw Abhay Deol assert how following a "formula" when it comes to filmmaking, 'disgusts' him. He further asserted how the audience is in fact, intelligent, and cannot be fooled with these rehashed formulas.
He said, "If I do not like a movie, why expect that the audience will accept it? And who says those sitting in the movie theatre are unintelligent? Let us not have such dangerous assumptions. We have such a diverse and vivid culture boasting of so many dimensions, so why do our films have to have set parameters? We are not just about song and dance, right? For me, mainstream was limiting."
(with inputs from IANS)
